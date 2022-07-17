Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 135 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

