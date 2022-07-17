Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 155 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

