Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 295 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $185.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

