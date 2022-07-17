FourThought Financial LLC Buys 275 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $299,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after buying an additional 113,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $410.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.87.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.