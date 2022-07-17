Fractal Reaches One Day Volume of $16,458.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $463,342.68 and approximately $16,458.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

