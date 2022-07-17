Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUF stock remained flat at $57.79 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Fraport has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $57.79.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

