Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLAC remained flat at $9.87 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLAC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 2,222.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

