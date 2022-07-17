Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Frontline Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

