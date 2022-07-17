GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Hits $0.0536 on Top Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $44,245.36 and $104,542.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470% against the dollar and now trades at $578.08 or 0.02712591 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023482 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
