General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

