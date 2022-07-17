Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. Genesco has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

