Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,241,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 2,089,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 900.4 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GBNXF remained flat at $18.52 during trading on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gibson Energy

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.