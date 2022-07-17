Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,616.67.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.8 %

Givaudan stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

