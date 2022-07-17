Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 478 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.2% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $392.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

