Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 5,417 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RKT. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Trading Up 5.8 %

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,504,779.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 834,100 shares of company stock worth $6,872,934 over the last three months. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.