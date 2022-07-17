Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 5,365 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bentley Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

