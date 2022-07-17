Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GWW opened at $457.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.87 and its 200 day moving average is $487.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

