Gladius Capital Management LP Has $198,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $253.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.62. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

