Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $487.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.87. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $490.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.67.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

