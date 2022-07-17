Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $461,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MetLife by 7.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $2,116,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 10.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 25.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MetLife by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

MET opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

