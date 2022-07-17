Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 236 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $281.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.31 and a 200 day moving average of $315.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

