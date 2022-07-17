Gladius Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JWN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670 in the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.