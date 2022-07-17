Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 701,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gold Resource by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 692,245 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GORO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 479,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,484. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

