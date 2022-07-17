Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Update

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,342,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 997,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $8,187,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 20.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 829,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $8,017,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of GAMC remained flat at $9.77 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

