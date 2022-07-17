Govi (GOVI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,226.00

Govi (GOVI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Govi has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $178,226.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

