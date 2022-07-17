Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $981,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHM stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

