Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

