Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,461. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,346,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 426,393 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 421,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

