Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of GREE opened at $2.61 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.