GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GUD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GUDHF remained flat at 7.19 on Friday. GUD has a 12 month low of 7.19 and a 12 month high of 8.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

