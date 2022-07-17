Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $36.06 million and $46,184.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,974.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.73 or 0.06396883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00265434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00093734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00652465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00540759 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 508,622,566 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.