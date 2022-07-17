Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. 1,088,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. Hayward has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,302.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,164,510. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

