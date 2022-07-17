Head to Head Analysis: Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass and Powerbridge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $13.19, suggesting a potential upside of 224.02%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compass has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and Powerbridge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.27 -$494.10 million ($1.15) -3.54 Powerbridge Technologies $32.09 million N/A -$9.34 million N/A N/A

Powerbridge Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats Powerbridge Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

