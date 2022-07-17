Head-To-Head Survey: British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) vs. Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares British Land and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get British Land alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A Konica Minolta -2.82% -4.73% -1.99%

Dividends

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Konica Minolta pays out -36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

British Land has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares British Land and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $560.21 million 8.92 $1.31 billion N/A N/A Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.19 -$232.49 million ($0.93) -6.73

British Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for British Land and Konica Minolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 1 2 6 0 2.56 Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

British Land beats Konica Minolta on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British Land

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 65% of our portfolio. Our Retail portfolio is focused on retail parks and shopping centres, and accounts for 31% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems, as well as digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic diagnostic and drug discovery support services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging-IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.