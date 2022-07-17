Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00279725 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

