Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,585,000 after buying an additional 212,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.0 %

HXL opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

