HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,400 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 88.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.65. 104,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.