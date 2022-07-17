Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 1,893 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 161,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

