Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.67. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

