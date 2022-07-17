Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 85 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $194.76 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $190.54 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.