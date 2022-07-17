Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $326.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.89. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.95.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

