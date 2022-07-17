Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 1.2 %

HKXCY traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,287. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

