Hord Reaches Market Capitalization of $942,608.19 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $942,608.19 and approximately $83,553.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041224 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002005 BTC.
Hord Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.
