Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $208.46 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $16.53 or 0.00079353 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $208.46 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00287645 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00087237 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004659 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,611,725 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
