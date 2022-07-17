Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

