Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 66.8% in June

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,300 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 2,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,290.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.3 %

Hydro One stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 30,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

