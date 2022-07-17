Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.0413

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $186,023.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00039375 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.
Buying and Selling Hyve
