Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Iberdrola Trading Up 1.4 %
IBDSF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,849. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.
About Iberdrola
