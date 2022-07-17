Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.4 %

IBDSF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,849. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

