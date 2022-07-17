ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.40.

ICON Public stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.46. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $196.34 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 276.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ICON Public by 57.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

