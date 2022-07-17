Idavoll Network (IDV) Achieves Market Cap of $8.88 Million

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

